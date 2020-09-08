Previous
Puffed by mgmurray
314 / 365

Puffed

It is a little cooler these days as you can see with this Mourning Doves' puffed out feathers.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 9th, 2020  
