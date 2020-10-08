Sign up
Fall Colours and a Rainbow
Wow! I had a beautiful walk at Tiny Marsh.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Tags
fall
,
rainbow
Islandgirl
ace
Wow that’s awesome 👏
October 9th, 2020
