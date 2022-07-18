Previous
Next
Beach Joy by mgmurray
Photo 367

Beach Joy

Joni loves to run on the beach. Here at Neys Provincial Park, it was quiet enough to allow her to run off leash.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill ace
Having lot of fun there.
October 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise