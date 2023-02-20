Previous
Next
Making Progress by mimiducky
Photo 419

Making Progress

A new 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle featuring North American songbirds. Always good to have a puzzle in progress. :)
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

M C

ace
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise