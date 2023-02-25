Sign up
Photo 424
Lettuce
Trying to keep the lettuce going, even though temps have risen to the high 80s and lettuce just hates the heat!
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
1
0
M C
ace
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
424
photos
11
followers
29
following
116% complete
417
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
Views
5
1
365
SM-G970U1
22nd February 2023 4:45pm
Tags
lettuce
,
garden
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's look great considering!
February 27th, 2023
