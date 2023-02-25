Previous
Lettuce by mimiducky
Lettuce

Trying to keep the lettuce going, even though temps have risen to the high 80s and lettuce just hates the heat!
@mimiducky
mimiducky
KoalaGardens🐨
it's look great considering!
February 27th, 2023  
