Photo 427
Intruder
Our raccoon came back! This time he was in the vegetable garden. We had left a bag of leaves in the middle and he was quite intrigued. So much so that he didn't go any further. You can't be too careful! He's such a cutie, though. Quite thin, too!
28th February 2023
M C
ace
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
427
photos
11
followers
29
following
365
raccoon
trail camera
trail cam
nigthttime
