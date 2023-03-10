Previous
Next
Shapes by mimiducky
Photo 437

Shapes

Kind of an odd cloud here... straight, horizontal, like a ribbon in the sky. Meanwhile, the tree under it is exhibiting a weird pointy, triangular shape...
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

M C

ace
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
That is a really interesting looking cloud. Nice capture.
March 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise