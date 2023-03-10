Sign up
Photo 437
Shapes
Kind of an odd cloud here... straight, horizontal, like a ribbon in the sky. Meanwhile, the tree under it is exhibiting a weird pointy, triangular shape...
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
1
0
M C
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
437
photos
11
followers
31
following
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U1
Taken
10th March 2023 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
,
shapes
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That is a really interesting looking cloud. Nice capture.
March 13th, 2023
