Previous
Next
Gold by mimiducky
Photo 439

Gold

Goldfinch who visits the feeder in the winter as he vacations in Florida. We enjoy watching him until warmer temps call him back home.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

M C

ace
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise