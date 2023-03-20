Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 447
Making Progress
The bougainvillea bed is finally looking better. This year, we trimmed the bougs, redid the stone edging, cleared out the gazillion weeds in front, and prepped an area for use as a butterfly garden on the left-hand side.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
M C
ace
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
449
photos
11
followers
33
following
123% complete
View this month »
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U1
Taken
19th March 2023 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
gardening
,
bougainvillea
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close