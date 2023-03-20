Previous
Making Progress by mimiducky
Making Progress

The bougainvillea bed is finally looking better. This year, we trimmed the bougs, redid the stone edging, cleared out the gazillion weeds in front, and prepped an area for use as a butterfly garden on the left-hand side.
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
