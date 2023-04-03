Previous
Next
Lunar Halo by mimiducky
Photo 459

Lunar Halo

I went outside tonight and saw this beautiful, perfectly round halo around the nearly-full moon.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

M C

ace
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise