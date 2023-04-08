Previous
Next
Monarch by mimiducky
Photo 464

Monarch

Monarch butterfly on rattlebox weed (crotalaria). These weeds pop up in random places every year (this one is about 5 ft. tall but some reach upwards of 6 ft.). Monarchs seem to like them!
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

M C

ace
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise