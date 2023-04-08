Sign up
Photo 464
Monarch
Monarch butterfly on rattlebox weed (crotalaria). These weeds pop up in random places every year (this one is about 5 ft. tall but some reach upwards of 6 ft.). Monarchs seem to like them!
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
M C
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
gardening
,
monarch
,
rattlebox
,
crotalaria
