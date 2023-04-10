Sign up
Photo 466
Pileated Woodpecker
We spotted this guy on our walk yesterday. Thankfully I had my Lumix with me so I could get a decent shot. What a treat! We rarely ever see pileateds, since they don't like to visit bird feeders.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
1
1
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS40
Taken
9th April 2023 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
pileated woodpecker
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nicely captured
April 11th, 2023
