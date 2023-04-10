Previous
Pileated Woodpecker by mimiducky
Pileated Woodpecker

We spotted this guy on our walk yesterday. Thankfully I had my Lumix with me so I could get a decent shot. What a treat! We rarely ever see pileateds, since they don't like to visit bird feeders.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

M C

ace
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nicely captured
April 11th, 2023  
