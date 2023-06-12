Previous
Garden foe by mimiducky
Garden foe

An Eastern Lubber grasshopper. Usually destructive but he was the only one and didn't seem particularly interested in the destruction of our garden
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
