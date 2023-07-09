Sign up
Photo 554
Winnie the Pooh
This cloud reminded me of Winnie the Pooh! With his snout on the right, and his little round ear on the top left. Do you see it too?
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
M C
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
1
365
SM-G970U1
7th July 2023 8:53pm
cloud
winnie the pooh
