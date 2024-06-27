Sign up
Previous
26 / 365
ready for rain
puddingthorn pastures
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
2
2
mike
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
26
photos
6
followers
5
following
7% complete
View this month »
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
27th June 2024 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Barb
ace
Mike, you've captured the drama of an impending storm so well. I especially like the lone tree silhouetted against the clouds!
June 27th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Stunning! FAV
June 27th, 2024
