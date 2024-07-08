Sign up
37 / 365
another day another sheep
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
1
0
mike
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
37
photos
13
followers
12
following
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
3
1
365
X20
8th July 2024 7:18pm
sheep
,
x20
,
weardale
Beverley
ace
Such a lovely capture…and beautiful views
July 8th, 2024
