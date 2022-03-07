Previous
Next
DSC_0931(2) by mirroroflife
27 / 365

DSC_0931(2)

Just north of the town of Mackay off the bitumen we found a lovely spot for a cuppa. As to show a reflection from Francesca.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Petespost
@frappa77 I dug out a photo from last year coming home in my caravan. I'll get a more recent one.
March 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise