fruity by mirroroflife
37 / 365

fruity

Asked to do a challenge showing fruit in natural light. grapes, bananas, limes, avocados, apples
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
10% complete

Photo Details

Petespost
@kali66 I tried to get the challenge you asked could you give me some critic and if there is anything that you would like to see in the photo.
March 22nd, 2022  
