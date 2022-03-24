Previous
Fruit for sale by mirroroflife
Fruit for sale

Challenge from Kali fruit using natural light
Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
@kali66 tried to be a bit more creative, getting the shadows in day light I'm finding a little difficult.
mmm i see what you mean, if tried it on a day where light was coming in directly, and stopped down a bit, adding contrast in post processing you might get deeper shadows. its all about playing until you get the look you want.
cute combi, adds a festive air to the photo
