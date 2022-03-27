Sign up
DSC_3260
Late afternoon looking from Coolangatta along the Gold Coast beachs. Whilst surfers made the most of the day. My get pushed challenge by
@dkbarnett
is to take a photo during the Golden hour
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
22nd March 2022 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-505
Petespost
@dkbarnett
Delwyn so that I'm on the right wave length is this what you were looking for? I took this yesterday whilst we were down the coast. so I cheated and got an early start.
March 27th, 2022
