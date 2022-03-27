Previous
DSC_3260 by mirroroflife
42 / 365

DSC_3260

Late afternoon looking from Coolangatta along the Gold Coast beachs. Whilst surfers made the most of the day. My get pushed challenge by @dkbarnett is to take a photo during the Golden hour
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
11% complete

Petespost
@dkbarnett Delwyn so that I'm on the right wave length is this what you were looking for? I took this yesterday whilst we were down the coast. so I cheated and got an early start.
March 27th, 2022  
