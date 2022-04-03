Previous
Toad in the hole by mirroroflife
Toad in the hole

Early Morning Barby breakfast down the Bay. 2 Snags, 2 Toad in the holes, Tomato , Bacon for toppers. Saturday morning and it was a great day to get up and get out of the house breaky and a coffee went down well
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
