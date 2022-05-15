Sign up
82 / 365
2 for one
I was walking around the swimming pool and as I did so I was just in the right place at the right time.
@jnr
challenged me on 512 to show reflections
15th May 2022
15th May 22
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
Tags
get-pushed-512
