Deception Bay walk way by mirroroflife
89 / 365

Deception Bay walk way

In response to the challenge of leading lines. this lowlands area has been protected. It is also where one of the pioneer settlers carried his wife down each day to the pools for healing in the waters
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
