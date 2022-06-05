Previous
Next
pomegranate arrangement by mirroroflife
93 / 365

pomegranate arrangement

Decided to use a pomegranate as today is Pentecost Sunday although in the older testament the day coincides with the handing down of the ten commandments. It also is said to have the same number of seeds as the oral Torah 613. Could be a long bow
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise