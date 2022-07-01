Previous
Next
All flights to NZ are booked out by mirroroflife
115 / 365

All flights to NZ are booked out

More than one way to beat air flights to NZ and a lot cheaper.
Was asked to take humorous photos to make @jnr . took this in May, seemed appropriate
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise