118 / 365
Brisbane city on the up and up
I thought id take this photo because in 50 years. People can say is that Brisbane was like.
@jnr
challenged to do landscapes. Ive got to say this is not today's photo because the weather has not been favourable.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
