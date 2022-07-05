Previous
Brisbane city on the up and up by mirroroflife
118 / 365

Brisbane city on the up and up

I thought id take this photo because in 50 years. People can say is that Brisbane was like. @jnr challenged to do landscapes. Ive got to say this is not today's photo because the weather has not been favourable.
5th July 2022

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
