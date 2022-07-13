Previous
Whale watching by mirroroflife
125 / 365

Whale watching

This yacht takes people each day on the whale watching tours. Moored at Redcliffe wharf it seemed good to take for my night photograph challenge
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

@mirroroflife
