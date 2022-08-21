Previous
ginger by mirroroflife
146 / 365

ginger

Ginger growing in my garden, although it is a lot redder than the photo and it makes me wonder why.
21st August 2022

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
August 21st, 2022  
