ABC radio by mirroroflife
196 / 365

ABC radio

With the change in weather people are out doors and the ABC is broadcasting from Suttons beach where they also having the park to park run. 7am start and the temp already 29 deg. @northy challenge how the weather effects us
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
