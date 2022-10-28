Sign up
196 / 365
ABC radio
With the change in weather people are out doors and the ABC is broadcasting from Suttons beach where they also having the park to park run. 7am start and the temp already 29 deg.
@northy
challenge how the weather effects us
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
365
NIKON D500
29th October 2022 7:36am
get-pushed-533
