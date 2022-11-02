Previous
opposites by mirroroflife
199 / 365

opposites

As I was walking along the beach there were these shells laying on the grass where someone had collected and left. then I noticed there was the opportunity to photograph opposites.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
