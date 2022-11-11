Previous
Remembrance day by mirroroflife
208 / 365

Remembrance day

11/11 1 in 4 died in the 1st world war. Poppies signify that day as a reminder of the blood spit for our freedom Lest We Forget. Cenotaph Redcliffe
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

@mirroroflife
