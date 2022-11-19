Sign up
214 / 365
wind surfing
Windsurfers out in their droves as a Northly blew through at 40 knots. Certainly amazing to watch
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
19th November 2022 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-537
