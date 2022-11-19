Previous
wind surfing by mirroroflife
214 / 365

wind surfing

Windsurfers out in their droves as a Northly blew through at 40 knots. Certainly amazing to watch
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
