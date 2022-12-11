Previous
ufo by mirroroflife
223 / 365

ufo

Selective colur was my challenge and this old photo in North Northern Territory where they have had many sightings is popular with the tourists. A bit like the Lockness monster
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
