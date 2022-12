Storm Redcliffe

My challenge to use 2 of the 4 Earth, air, fire, water. I've chosen Water and air. I couldn't help but think of when Redcliffe became a centre of a low depression exactly 2 years ago, bar a day. I ran for my life when a wave broke over my head. Startled I ran and before I knew it I didn't get the shot as I was under the wave with the spray going over me. You might see the other guy doing the same