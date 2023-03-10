Previous
Next
Our photographic class by mirroroflife
283 / 365

Our photographic class

Challenge to something for the people
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Petespost

@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Are you tagging this for the people challenge. The leg of the person counts as a 7th person or crop it on the left so that you have 5 (that’s if you are going to include it) always good to see how other photography groups are set up.
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise