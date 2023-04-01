Sign up
297 / 365
What are you looking at
Wetlands, managed to get this shot just on sunsetpleased withe the Telephoto
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Petespost
@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
365
NIKON D500
31st March 2023 5:34pm
Tags
get-pushed-556
