Park Gympie ducks 2 by mirroroflife
299 / 365

Park Gympie ducks 2

Stopped off on the way up to Maryborough in the park and took the chance to get a few shots
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Petespost

@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
