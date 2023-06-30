Previous
now forgotten by mirroroflife
334 / 365

now forgotten

Chanllenged to show the wetllands in the area. This log rotten and trapped in the mangroves I thought would look ok
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
Didn't realise it was out of focus
July 2nd, 2023  
