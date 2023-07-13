Previous
Water tower Bunderburg by mirroroflife
337 / 365

Water tower Bunderburg

Now is still in use the brick work is up to 1.5 mtrs thick. 29ft. Diameter , 106ft high. Built 1902
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

