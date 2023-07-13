Sign up
337 / 365
Water tower Bunderburg
Now is still in use the brick work is up to 1.5 mtrs thick. 29ft. Diameter , 106ft high. Built 1902
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
Petespost
@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
339
photos
16
followers
22
following
92% complete
View this month »
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G781B
Taken
15th July 2023 3:13pm
Tags
get-pushed-571
