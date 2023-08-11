Previous
Bull 12 by mirroroflife
Bull 12

A famous rodeo is the Mt Isa rodeo it was the 99th rodeo and the 100th year of Mt Isa. People travelled from all over to be here
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
John Falconer ace
Great capture of totally airborne beast. Great shot.
August 13th, 2023  
