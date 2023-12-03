Sign up
Photo 383
Open cut gold mine
There were a number of mines which were bought out known as the Golden mile. Still in operation and expected to operate till 2036
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
0
0
Petespost
@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
388
photos
16
followers
22
following
106% complete
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G781B
Taken
6th December 2023 10:32am
Tags
gold
,
kalgoorlie
