Diminishing lines by mirroroflife
Diminishing lines

Well the 2 up had to have a loo, hand made
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Petespost

@mirroroflife
Susan Wakely ace
All of cons with toilet paper!
December 12th, 2023  
