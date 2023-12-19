Previous
Wilpena Pound 3 by mirroroflife
Wilpena Pound 3

Wilpena an amazing part of the country where there is such a crater in NE South Australia, The northern part of the Flinders rangers
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

