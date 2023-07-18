Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Sourdough discard pretzels
They look like little dog turds left out in the sun, but whaddya do. I was sick so I probably mixed up the steps. They were delicious regardless. So soft and fluffy on the inside.
https://www.kingarthurbaking.com/recipes/sourdough-pretzels-recipe
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
0
0
Stacy
@mistral604
Dusting off the GoPro, and learning the S23.
5
photos
0
followers
0
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23
Taken
18th July 2023 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
baking
,
pretzels
,
sourdough
,
kingarthurbaking
,
sourdoughdiscard
