Sourdough discard pretzels by mistral604
Sourdough discard pretzels

They look like little dog turds left out in the sun, but whaddya do. I was sick so I probably mixed up the steps. They were delicious regardless. So soft and fluffy on the inside.

https://www.kingarthurbaking.com/recipes/sourdough-pretzels-recipe
