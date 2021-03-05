Sign up
Fading Away
An experiment to combine four images in post processing. After exporting I see where I could do better, but overall I like the way it turned out.
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
beach
ocean
multiple images
Samantha
ace
A super cool concept. Well done.
March 6th, 2021
