Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
65 / 365
The Path Less Travelled
I experimented with the multiple exposure setting in my camera today. This is two different zoom settings on this section of the path and I liked the way it makes it look like the path forks, with the left fork being a little more mysterious.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
65
photos
13
followers
15
following
17% complete
View this month »
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
6th March 2021 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
path
,
multiple exposure
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close