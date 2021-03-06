Previous
Next
The Path Less Travelled by mitchell304
65 / 365

The Path Less Travelled

I experimented with the multiple exposure setting in my camera today. This is two different zoom settings on this section of the path and I liked the way it makes it look like the path forks, with the left fork being a little more mysterious.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise