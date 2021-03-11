Previous
Fishing Boat by mitchell304
70 / 365

Fishing Boat

The herring run has started but there was not a lot of activity where we were walking this morning. Saw a few more boats to the east and we heard that the herring and boats moved south a little later in the day.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
19% complete

