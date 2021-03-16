Previous
Next
Bench #3 by mitchell304
75 / 365

Bench #3

The little patch of moss on the right is the size of a quarter, and you can just make out the screw head in the centre.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise