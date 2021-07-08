Sign up
189 / 365
Creek Bed
We hiked up along this creek and the lower section was mostly dried up. The trail ended around the spot where this photo was taken and we continued up this section on the creek bed.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
0
0
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
189
photos
20
followers
20
following
51% complete
View this month »
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
8th July 2021 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
landscape
,
creek
