Underwater Current by mitchell304
Underwater Current

I was laying down (with a mask and snorkel) in about a foot of water to take this shot. You can see the surface of the water is curving up and down to match the rocks, but it does show up much better when it is in motion.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada
