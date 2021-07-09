Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
190 / 365
Underwater Current
I was laying down (with a mask and snorkel) in about a foot of water to take this shot. You can see the surface of the water is curving up and down to match the rocks, but it does show up much better when it is in motion.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
190
photos
20
followers
21
following
52% complete
View this month »
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
9th July 2021 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
underwater
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close